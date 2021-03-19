Manchester City Team News vs Everton (FA Cup Quarterfinal)

Manchester City will be in FA Cup action on Saturday as they take on Everton at Goodison Park. City had an easy outing during the week as they breezed past Borussia Monchengladbach to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League compeition.
They can now move their focus towards another trophy which they are quite capable of winning, and if so, would give them at least two on the term, the with Premier League title an inevitability.
There is good news for the visitors as far as the team fitness is concerned. With Nathan Ake back and available for selection, there are no injury concerns to deal with. There are no suspension issues either. (For the City starting XI prediction go here)
What will probably happen here is some kind of squad rotation by manager Pep Guardiola, who will want some fresh faces following the Champions League win. This opens up the door for some who did not get to play on Tuesday night.
Carlo Ancelotti has a good set of players that he’ll lead into battle here, but Everton just do not have the individual quality to match up with their opponents here. One factor that must have Guardiola happy right now is the return to form of Kevin De Bruyne.
If the Belgian continues to play at a high level, it will only make City even stronger. The Toffees will be without some crucial players here such as James Rodriguez and that will limit what they can do with the ball.
City will look to add some pace and skill to their wings so that they can stretch the Everton defence. Doing this will open up some space that De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan can exploit, and look to create some chances.
The battle of the midfield will decide the game.
Manchester City are facing a very good team here, but they are still the favourites. If City continue to play like they have been this season, it promises to be a long night for the Everton defence.
