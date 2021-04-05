Manchester City Team News vs Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Let’s take a look at their team news ahead of this game.
City are on a great run of form and they are moving closer and closer towards the Premier League title. It’s one of four trophies they still have left to play for this season, including the big one in Europe. Advancing on won’t be easy given the strong quality of the opponent awaiting them.
The good news for Pep Guardiola is that there are no injuries or suspensions. It gives him the opportunity to play a team that will be strong regardless of whatever changes he makes. Speaking about rotation, the boss told the official club website:
“They are human beings, not machines”
The Spanish boss will be aware of the challenge that awaits him, along with the significance of what finally winning the Champions League would mean to his current club.
It is the one trophy that City have failed to get their hands on, as they have yet to even reach the final.
What the Manchester side does have going for them, is well, a lot, but you can start by highlighting their rock-solid defence and their fearsome attack.
One aspect they will have to be particularly wary of is the counterattack. Dortmund has players that can tear a defence apart on the counter, so they must not be given too many chances to do this.
And it is here where the passing prowess of the hosts comes into play. By winning and maintaining possession, they can prevent these situations from happening.
Manchester City will want to have a lead going into the second leg of this fixture. And they will also not want to concede any away goals. If City do keep the ball moving along, it will prompt the visitors into making a mistake that they can capitalize on.
We have seen City be very clinical, time and time again this season, and if they continue that, a win becomes a certainty. Tuesday is an important game for Guardiola and he will be expecting his team to come out on top.
I will like see barnado silva and gundu at middle and foden at left wing and zichinco at left back.