Manchester City Team News vs Tottenham (Carabao Cup Final)

Manchester City will once again make a trip to Wembley this weekend as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final. City’s hopes of the quadruple were dashed after they suffered a defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals last weekend.
They now have a chance to get their first trophy of this season, but it will not be easy against a Spurs team who are desperate to finally win some silverware again.
The big doubt for this game is Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. He wasn’t a part of the match day squad against Aston Villa and with a Champions League semi-final coming up soon, a tough decision will have to be made.
The other major bit of team news is that City will have to do without the services of John Stones following his red card against Villa. This will prompt a reshuffle in the defence with Aymeric Laporte being the likely replacement.
The last time these two sides met, it was a clear indication of the gulf in quality between them. But that doesn’t matter as much in a cup final. Form sometimes goes out of the window and all that matters is who can play better on that day. Pep Guardiola has a terrific record in domestic cup finals and will be looking forward to getting another trophy to add to his collection.
What will be deciding the game is whether the North Londoners can prevent the City wingers from creating chances. The advantage that Guardiola’s men have is that they can attack through the middle or down the wings.
This makes it hard for any defence to keep up with them as there are multiple outlets at any given time.
Tottenham do have some players that can make a difference, but it may not be enough against a team as strong as City. Wembley should have an intense cup final, but it is more than likely that the team from Manchester triumphs on Sunday.
