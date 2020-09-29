Man City Team News at Burnley FC: Jesus, Gundogan, Stones, Laporte

Manchester City visit Burnley FC tomorrow on the heels of what might just be the worst loss that Pep Guardiola has ever suffered at the club. The weekend witnessed a 5-2 demolishing at the hands of Leicester City in the league and now City will be eager to respond at the Turf Moor.
Jamie Vardy continued his domination of this club, and now it’s on Pep Guardiola to make the proper defensive adjustments moving forward. Pep is regarded to be among the best, if not the best when it comes to tactics, so we’ll see if the Clarets saw something in the game film on Sunday that they can exploit here.
Or maybe, Guardiola already has an answer for that? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Manchester City at Burnley FC League Cup 4th Round FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Sept 30, 7:45pm, Turf Moor
How to watch: go here
MCFC Starting XI Prediction: go here
Turning to the team news for this one, we’ll start with the visitors. All time leading scorer Sergio Aguero remains out with a knee injury. Defender Joao Cancelo (foot) is out of commission for this one, as are forwards Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus (both muscular issues).
Additionally, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are both a doubt. The good news is that defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte are now both match fit and available for selection tomorrow evening.
Turning to Burnley, Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes are both a doubt for this clash, while Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Brady and Johann Gudmundsson are all set to miss out.
Prediction: Manchester City 4, Burnley 0
The Citizens have won this competition for the past three seasons and are now just one tournament win behind Liverpool in the all-time League Cup standings.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind