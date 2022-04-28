Man City at Leeds United Team News: Stones, Walker, Roberts, Bamford

Manchester City visits Leeds United on Saturday in a match-up that’s huge for both sides, but at opposite ends of the table. For Leeds United, Jesse Marsch has been tasked with leading the Whites to safety, and we’ve broken down the path towards achieving that quest here. For Man City, it’s all about closing the deal on winning another league title.
No more build-up needed, so without further ado, let’s preview.
Manchester City at Leeds United FYIs
Kick off: 5:30pm local Saturday Apr 30
City Starting XI Prediction: go here
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
TV Channel: NBC
PL Position: Manchester City 1st, 80pts Leeds United 16th, 34pts
PL Form Guide: Manchester City WWDWD Leeds United DWDWW
Google Result Probability: Manchester City 74% Leeds United 10% Draw 16%
Team News for Both Sides
For City, English defender John Stones has been battling some fitness issues for awhile, but he’s definitely out of commission for this one, having been forced to leave Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the first half, due to injury. Meanwhile Kyle Walker, another English defender who has been touch and go lately, could be available, but more than likely, he won’t be risked here with an eye on the Champions League second leg next week.
Switching over to Leeds, Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw are out for the year, while Patrick Bamford should be available soon, just not here.
Jamie Shackleton could be in the mix, but most likely won’t be fit in time.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind