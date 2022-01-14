Man City Team News vs Chelsea: Stones, Sterling, Foden, Delap

As the omicron variant of the covid-19 virus runs roughshod over the world, and the United Kingdom in particular, we have seen a ton of postponed Premier League fixtures. It’s resulted in a crazy imbalanced schedule, and it’s made for an uneven table.
Three teams, including the top two who will square off tomorrow in Manchester City and Chelsea, have played 21 matches. Five more have played exactly 20 while six have staged 19 and four sides have registered 18 fixtures. Only one club, Burnley, have competed in just 17. It’s going to be weird the rest of the season, scheduling wise, as the league looks to get things all square.
Chelsea FC at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 15, 12:30, City of Manchester Stadium
Team News: Man City Chelsea
Starting XI Predictions: Man City Chelsea
Premier League Pod: go here
Premier League Position: Man City 1st, 53 pts Chelsea 2nd, 43 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Man City WWWWW Chelsea DDWDD
Manchester City Team News
John Stones is a doubt (knock), as are Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko (both recently tested positive for COVID-19). Liam Delap remains out (ankle) while Riyad Mahrez is with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations
Honors and Plaudits
Also, Raheem Sterling claimed Premier League Player of the Month honors while Pep Guardiola was awarded Premier League Manager of the Month, for December. Sterling scored five league goals last month, bringing him into the career century club.
City set a new record during the month of December, as they extended their tally of league wins to 36 for the calendar year 2021. That’s the most by any team in England’s top-flight, by some measure, as it eclipses Liverpool’s record of 33 in 1982.
In going 7 for 7, in Premier League fixtures, during the year’s final month, they enter this match riding a win streak of 11. Guardiola now has the third most Premier League Manager of the Month awards of all time.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind