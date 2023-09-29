Man City at Wolves Team News: Stones, Rodri, Silva, Hodge

When doing match previews, the easiest team to fill out when writing the “Form Guide” is Manchester City. It’s always just all Ws; simple to remember. Pep Guardiola’s invincible juggernaut got Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic back in the fold after the two recovered from thigh and back injuries respectively. However, Bernardo Silva (unspecified issue) and John Stones (thigh/hamstring) remain doubts for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

So as good as this team has looked already, they should (at least in theory) get even better as they get healthier.

Wolves vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 30, 3pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 73% Draw 16% Wolves 11%

PL Form: Manchester City WWWWW Wolves DLLWL

PL Standing: Manchester City 1st, 18 pts Wolves 16th

Team News for Both Sides

And shall we remind you that the team’s overall best player, arguably, in Kevin De Bruyne has missed most of the action thus far this season due to a hamstring injury. He remains out until December or January. Pep will also be without the services of Rodri, arguably the best defensive midfielder on the planet, after he drew a straight red card against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Guardiola was furious about that, and he asked Rodri to apologize to his teammates. He did so, reportedly, so we’re all good now.

Shifting gears to the hosts, Joseph Hodge is a doubt with a thigh injury.

