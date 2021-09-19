Man City Team News vs Wycombe Wanderers: Stones, Rodri, Foden

Manchester City will now turn their attention towards the EFL Cup on Tuesday night as Wycombe Wanderers will be visiting the Etihad. After a hugely disappointing draw against Southampton in the Premier League, the defending champions have a chance to now get back to winning ways.
It has been a mixed last couple of games for City, who managed to score six past RB Leipzig in Europe but simply couldn’t breach the Saints’ defence at all yesterday. They will feel more confident against lower tier Wycombe, obviously, but they must ensure they don’t take the opposition lightly.
Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 21 September Tuesday
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction:
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (WWWWD) Wycombe Wanderers (WLLDW)
The hosts could be without two of their best defenders, as both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are recovering from injuries. It is likely that neither of them will emerge fit for this game. One player who could be starting is forward Phil Foden who has fully recovered from his injury.
Pep Guardiola had to deal with the absences of Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the Southampton game and the duo are doubtful for this fixture as well. Even if both are passed fit, it is likely that the Spaniard gets a few more days of rest.
City have to begin their title defence on the right note, and that starts by winning this game. This is a competition that has become one of Guardiola’s favourites since arriving in England.
The boss has won it four years in a row and that is sure to have some effect on the kind of team that he picks.
Though the visitors are not likely to be as defensively strong as the Saints, the hosts need to be wary that they do not get overconfident. With the kind of attacking talent at their disposal, this should be an occasion for the goals to flow.
There are going to be changes made to the starting XI, but Manchester City easily have the firepower to make this a very long night for Wycombe.
The hosts should get the win easily and move on to the next round.Follow paulmbanks
