Man City vs Aston Villa Team News: Foden, Stones, Carlos, Traore

Manchester City welcome in mid-table Aston Villa on Sunday, with one major goal at the top of the list- don’t look ahead to next midweek. The big showdown with Arsenal comes next Wednesday, a rescheduled clash from when Queen Elizabeth II died.

It will be massive, obviously, towards determining the league title. But let’s save that discussion for later. Time to talk Villa!

Manchester City vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kick off: 4:30pm, Sunday Feb 12, The Etihad

PL Position: Man City 2nd, 45 pts Aston Villa 11th, 28 pts

Form Guide: Man City LWWLW Aston Villa LWWDW

Google Result Probability: Man City 74% Aston Villa 8% Draw 14%

Team News for Both Sides

Pep Guardiola said that English defender John Stones is out for about a month ahead of the loss to Tottenham last weekend. Looking at that timeline, Stones is about three weeks away from full recovery from his hamstring injury.

Forward Phil Foden was supposed to return to the matchday squad against Tottenham, but he fell ill the night before. He is expected to return here, but we won’t know until Pep’s press conference tomorrow. Benjamin Mendy remains indefinitely suspended.

Flipping over to the Villans, manager Unai Emery will be without the services of the following three players: Diego Carlos (achilles), Bertrand Traore (knee), Jed Steer (calf)

