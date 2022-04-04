Man City Team News vs Atletico (UCL): Stones, Dias, Walker, Palmer

Atletico Madrid have already eliminated one Manchester club from the UEFA Champions League this season, and the quest to bag the second begins tomorrow. Manchester City, striving towards the one major piece of silverware that they have yet to win so far, really do need to take care of business tomorrow night at home versus Atleti.
That’s because they just haven’t been able to do it quite as well on the road in the UCL (one of the primary reasons why they haven’t won ol’ big ears yet), and thus it’s imperative they bank some goals in from the first leg, which is being staged in the friendly confines.
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2 FYIs
When is it? Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? The City of Manchester Stadium
Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Manchester City (WWDDW) Atletico Madrid (WWWWW)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Manchester City Team News
Ruben Dias is still a week or so, probably, from being full go so that means you still have some questions here in defense for the Cityzens. Kyle Walker completes his suspension here, for a red card that Pep Guardiola openly labeled as “stupid.”
John Stones missed out on England duty this past FIFA international window, but it was just precautionary, as he made the bench versus Burnley.
Cole Palmer (ankle) is the only other fitness concern for City here.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind