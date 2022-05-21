One of the things I really love about Championship Sunday is how they play all the games at the same time. Hence there will be no collusion, chicanery, skullduggery, tomfoolery, malfeasance or shenanigans when it comes to manipulating the score lines. At least in theory!
For Manchester City, it’s quite simple- win and they’re in (the record books with their fourth Premier League title in five seasons). It would also be their sixth title of the decade and eighth all-time).
Manchester City vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Championship Sunday 2022, May 22, 3pm
Premier League Form Guide: Man City DWWW Aston Villa DDLLW
Premier League Position: Man City 1st, 90 pts Aston Villa 14th, 45 pts
Google Result Probability: Man City 84% Villa 11% Draw 5%
Sky Blues Team News
City controls their own outcome here, and as long as their result is equal to or better than Liverpool’s (who host Wolves) the trophy stays in Manchester.
In order to get there, they’ll have to continue persisting despite a defensive injury crisis. Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (thigh) are both doubts here. Meanwhile Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Benjamin Mendy (indefinitely suspended) remain out of commission.
No problem, no worries! They’ve been winning big in spite of this obstacle for awhile now. They most likely got this.
