Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Manchester City will be taking on Wolves for their first Premier League game of the season on Monday. What kind of team will they go with?
The Sky Blues had a disappointing end to the 2019/20 season as they lost to Lyon in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and to add to that, they lost in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and lost their League title to Liverpool. They will want to make a good start to this season as they make a trip to the Molineux stadium and a new face could feature.
FYIs Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kickoff: Mon, Sept 21, 8:15 pm, Molineux Stadium
MCFC team news: go here
Odds via Betway: Man City 1.5, Draw 4.5, Wolves 6.0
In goal, we will be seeing the familiar presence of Ederson. Pep Guardiola likes his team to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, and that back four will consist of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy as the full-backs.
In the centre of defence, there will be a new face with Nathan Ake set to make his debut. With first-choice center-back Aymeric Laporte not ready for this game, Ake should get his chance. He will be partnering with Fernandinho, who has become more of a central defender and less of a midfielder in recent years.
In the midfield three, the departure of David Silva will leave a big hole, but Guardiola will be confident that his team can make up for that. The three that will be featured are Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. De Bruyne had a fantastic season last time around which saw him being named the Premier League’s Player of the Season and Gundogan will want to show that he has what it takes to fill Silva’s shoes.
The front three will have a notable absentee with Sergio Aguero yet to return to training in the new season. His knee surgery means that his starting spot will be handed over to Gabriel Jesus. Alongside him on the flanks will be Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.
City have their work cut out against a Wolves team that has caused them problems in the past. But with a strong XI, Guardiola will believe that his team can get the job done this time. They have a point to prove and want to challenge Liverpool for the title. This is the first step on the road to ultimate victory.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI against Wolves (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad MahrezPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Fernandinyo is not on city’s side up to now, i wish even Garrcia to be replaced on that position of fernandinyo.., and on side of aguero also must be changed to phile foden becouse i don’t understand a playe who always got injured even when he is at his home evry season. It’s better to be sale than to be at city.