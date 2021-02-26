Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Manchester City look to further improve their stronghold on the Premier League title race as they face fourth place West Ham on Saturday afternoon. What changes could Pep Guardiola be making to their team?
City got another win under their belt as they got past Arsenal last week. That has put them in a strong position for the remaining few games this season. However, this will be against a team that is on a great run of form themselves right now.
West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Feb 27, 12:30 GMT, City of Manchester Stadium
Team News: West Ham United Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham United Manchester City transfer talk
PL Form Guide: West Ham United WWDWL Manchester City WWWWW
PL Position: Irons 4th, 45pts Manchester City 1st, 59 pts
Odds: Hammers +1100 Draw +500 Manchester City -455
West Ham, against all odds, currently sit in the top four, and overall have been playing very well this season. They will certainly make it hard for the Manchester side, and it promises to be an entertaining encounter at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola will look to make some changes to his team, given that they played a Champions League game on Wednesday.
We’ll see the 4-3-3 formation, and that starts with Ederson in goal. The defence that will take to the field on Saturday will comprise of Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko as the full backs.
The former has been one of City’s best players and will look to once again make an impact. As for the centre backs, it will be the trusted duo of John Stones and Ruben Dias.
In midfield, Kevin De Bruyne will be back starting, and he will be tasked with pulling the strings for the team. Along with him, it will be Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri who will make life difficult for the West Ham attack.
The outcome of the battle in midfield will determine what happens to this game. Given the quality that City have in this part of the pitch, the odds are in favour of the hosts winning the battle and therefore the game.
Recently we have seen Manchester City experiment playing without a recognised forward upfront and that is likely to happen this weekend as well. Phil Foden will start in a central role and will have Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on the wings. This gives City a lot of flexibility and that makes them more dangerous.
This is a team that is winning every game they play, and it is likely to be the case on Saturday as well.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against West Ham United (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling
