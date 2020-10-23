Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

When Manchester City making the trip to London to face off against West Ham United on Saturday they could have two important players back. City began their Champions League campaign during the week with a 3-1 win over FC Porto. They fought back after going a goal down, as Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres found the back of the net.
So given the quick turnaround from midweek and the list of players with fitness questions, how will it all affect the starting XI tomorrow?
Manchester City at West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat, Oct 24, 12:30 BST
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Odds: West Ham +650, draw +420, Man City -275
Pep Guardiola will have to manage his squad so that they do not get overworked. They are going to be sticking with their usual 4-3-3 formation with Ederson in goal.
Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo will be the full backs once again. There will be one change in defence with the inclusion of Nathan Ake.
He will be coming in for Eric Garcia to give City a more physical presence in the centre of defence. Though Laporte is in contention to play, he might not be starting.
In midfield, it is unlikely that they will be fielding De Bruyne as they wouldn’t want to rush him back and aggravate the injury. That would mean a return for Phil Foden who will take up the place of Gundogan. He will be partnering Bernardo Silva and Rodri which allows the team to be flexible in their approach.
Coming the front three, it will once again be the trio that faced off against Porto. Manchester City will be happy to have Aguero back among the goals. He will be flanked by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling who will look to provide the attacking impetus.
Though West Ham present a tough challenge, City have the firepower to get all three points.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against West Ham United (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling
