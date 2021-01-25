Manchester City Team News Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom

Manchester City advanced to the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday and will now shift their focus towards the Premier League. Let’s take a look at how they will be lined up against West Brom and what kind of changes Pep Guardiola might make to his team.
City left it late against Cheltenham, but came from being a goal down to get the win, and did so with a flurry in the final minutes. They have been on a great run recently and should keep that going against a team that is in the relegation zone.
There are a few injuries and illnesses that the Manchester side will have to deal with. The biggest blow is the absence of Kevin De Bruyne who is said to be out for a few weeks. Another big name that won’t be available is Sergio Aguero who recently tested COVID positive. One player who is a doubt for Tuesday is Kyle Walker.
City will want to put out a strong team that is sure to get the three points against West Brom. It will be interesting to see what kind of formation Guardiola goes with, but it will most likely be a 4-3-3, with Ederson in goal.
The defence will undergo an overhaul as three players will come back into the team. Joao Cancelo will be the right back with Benjamin Mendy on the left. In central defense it will be John Stones and Ruben Dias.
One player who will be looking to step up and be counted in the absence of De Bruyne is Bernardo Silva. He will be starting in the midfield alongside Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. The bulk of the creativity needed will fall on the shoulders of Silva and he is capable of managing it well. It will become difficult for the hosts if Silva is able to get on the ball regularly.
Manchester City would prefer to go into this match with a proper centre forward and that will be Gabriel Jesus. On the wings, it will be Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.
City are back in the title race which will give them an added incentive to win this game. Given the quality in their squad, that should be achieved easily.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against West Brom (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
