Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Manchester City will be facing their intra-city rivals on Sunday when they weclome Manchester United to the Etihad. City are currently on an incredible winning streak that is already six beyond the previous record.
They’ll obviously be looking to extend that, and in getting the three points on Sunday they could increase their already sizable lead at the top of the table to a level that kiboshes any remaining hopes their opponents have of a title race.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 GMT, Sun Mar 7, City of Manchester Stadium
TV: NBCSN (US), Sky Sports (UK)
Starting XI Predictions: City United
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Odds: City -134 United +320 Draw +290
City will line up in their usual 4-3-3 formation with Ederson in goal, but a couple changes in front of him in defence. Kyle Walker will drop to the bench and Oleksandr Zinchenko will come in his stead. He will start as the left back which moves Joao Cancelo to the right flank.
In central defence, Aymeric Laporte will find himself replaced for this game by John Stones. The Englishman will be with his usual partner Ruben Dias.
As for the midfield, there is likely to be one change and that will give City more protection. Bernardo Silva will be rested and it will be the German Ilkay Gundogan in place of him. He has been one of the best players in the league and will be one to look out for in this one.
Along with him, it will be Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian has had great success against United in the past and his performance will prove to be crucial for the outcome of this match.
A trump card that Manchester City have up their sleeve is Sergio Aguero, who may start as the centre forward. On the wings, it will be Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling completing the frontline.
These three will prove to be a handful for the United defence to deal with and will push the home side closer to a win. As dangerous as the visitors maybe, it is likely that City will continue their winning streak.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Manchester United (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem SterlingPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind