Manchester City Team News, Predicted Starting XI vs Burnley

Manchester City travel to Burnley on Wednesday in what promises to be a very tough game. Will we be seeing many changes to the team that won at the weekend?
City got another win in their charge towards the league title as they beat Sheffield United 1-nil. As a result of that win, they are back in first place, three points clear of their nearest rivals.
The Manchester side will have to do without three players for the match at Turf Moor.
The big absence here is Kevin De Bruyne, who is out injured and will be unavailable for a few weeks yet. Other possible absentees are Nathan Ake and Sergio Aguero.
City will line up in a 4-3-3 formation, as that seems to be working best for them right now. Ederson will be in goal and there will likely be one change in defence. Kyle Walker will be the right back and we will see Joao Cancelo as the left back this time.
In the centre, it will be the rock-solid duo of John Stones and Ruben Dias. Defensive solidity has been a highlight of the club’s recent form and it is in large part down to this duo.
In midfield, there will be one change as well with Rodri coming in for Fernandinho, with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan starting alongside the Spaniard.
Both have brought out their best in the absence of De Bruyne.
Given how tough it can be to break down the Burnley defence, City will be opting for some added firepower. This will come in the form of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez who will be on the wings.
In the centre, it will be Gabriel Jesus who got the winner on Saturday. They will prove to be quite a handful for the hosts.
Manchester City have some breathing room at the top of the table, but they must not let that slip away. The way they have been playing recently is highly encouraging and a continuation of that will give them the three points on Wednesday.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Burnley (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
