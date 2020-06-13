Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

Pending any last minute health crises, the Premier League is back! The slate restarts with two matches on Wednesday, featuring the four teams that still have a game in hand against the rest of the league. The headliner fixture is Manchester City hosting Arsenal FC.
Let’s run through all the necessary preview material, from the side of the hosts. We’ll have much more, from the perspective of the road side, coming soon. You can check out the City Restarted Season Preview by going here.
Kickoff: Wed June 17, approximately 8:15 pm local, following the conclusion of Sheffield United vs Aston Villa at The Etihad.
Odds: Manchester City 1/3, Draw 22/5, Arsenal 7/1
Man City Team News: go to this link
Arsenal Team News and Arsenal starting XI prediction: coming soon
Storylines
Manchester City don’t really have much to play for domestically this season. Long out of the league title chase, and firmly entrenched in the top four, Pep Guardiola’s side may or may not go all in on winning the FA Cup, obtaining another trophy to complement the League Cup title they achieved four months ago.
The top priority for Guardiola and company will be winning in Europe. Arsenal are playing for a spot in the top six of the table. Let’s take a look at who Guardiola may select for his first team in this one.
Manchester City Starting XI vs Arsenal
Mahrez Aguero Sterling
De Bruyne Rodri Gundogan
Zinchenko Laporte Fernandinho Walker
Ederson
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Arsenal FC 1
As always, feel free to post your own starting XI and/or score predictions in the comments section.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Mahrez and de Bruyne would be on the right, Sterling and Zinchenko the left if you have the right players; that will be anyone’s guess and will depend who is looking most ready since the players returned. I would not be surprised to see Foden get a start, he’s incredibly fit and the same goes for Bernardo. I also expect Guardiola to use all of the increased quota of subs, possibly staring at half time