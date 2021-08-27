Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Manchester City got back to winning ways in the Premier League as they posted a comfortable 5-0 win over Norwich City. With Arsenal set to visit the Etihad on Saturday, what kind of team will Pep Guardiola choose for this one?
City never looked like they were going to lose last week as they played like we have seen them do on many occasions. With the Gunners in shaky form, the players and the manager should be confident of adding another three points.
Manchester City vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 12.30PM GMT, 28 August Saturday
Starting XI Prediction: Man City Arsenal
Team News: Man City Arsenal
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (WWLLW) Arsenal (LLLLW)
City are going to continue with the 4-3-3 formation and Ederson will be the one starting in goal. As for the full-backs, the suspension of Benjamin Mendy should allow Joao Cancelo to start on the left and Kyle Walker on the right.
It is not clear as to whether John Stones will be back in the squad. So, the defending Premier League champions should have a centre back partnership of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte.
In the centre of midfield, Rodri will play a more defensive role, looking to prevent the Gunners from gaining any momentum. His partners are going to be Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.
There is a temptation to play Jack Grealish in one of these roles, but he works much better when on the wings. With Kevin De Bruyne possibly out injured, Silva will get another chance.
Up front, Gabriel Jesus is likely to be shifted to the middle where he will be the centre forward. This will allow City to bring in Riyad Mahrez in place of Ferran Torres.
The Algerian’s ability to hug the touchline and then cut inside can cause a lot of problems for the opposition defence.
On the left wing, it will be Grealish, who is slowly starting to come into his own.
Though Arsenal have a few talented players of their own, it should be a comfortable win for Manchester City. Their passing and trickery will prove to be too much for the visitors, and they can go into the international break with another win.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Arsenal (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack GrealishFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind