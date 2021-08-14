Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham

Manchester City kick off their Premier League campaign against Tottenham, looking to put the disappointment of losing the Community Shield behind them. What kind of changes will Pep Guardiola be making for this game?
To be fair, the reigning champions were without many of their senior players and that disrupted their rhythm. If they play the same way against Spurs, it will be another defeat and Guardiola obviously want to avoid that.
Tottenham vs Manchester City FYIs
Kick-off: 4.30 PM GMT, 15 August Sunday
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Man City
Season Previews: Tottenham Man City
PL Season Preview podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (DWWDW) Manchester City (LWWWL)
After returning from Copa America, Ederson should be ready to start in goal as City line-up in a 4-3-3 formation. Joao Cancelo will continue as the right-back and will be partnered by Benjamin Mendy on the left.
Nathan Ake will make way for the returning John Stones who has resumed training. The Englishman will be with his usual partner in crime Ruben Dias. These two were key in the Manchester side winning the league last season.
Fernandinho is expected to be back on the bench as Spain international Rodri comes in as the defensive midfielder. Bernardo Silva will slot in along with Ilkay Gundogan ahead of the Spaniard, forming the midfield trio.
To beat Spurs, these two will have to be at their best with the German having fond memories of the north Londoners given that he scored against them earlier this year.
Upfront is where all the attention is going to be given that club-record signing Jack Grealish should be getting his first start.
The playmaker will be stationed on the left wing where he is at his most dangerous. Ferran Torres is going to be used as the false nine and Guardiola will hope that it is more effective this time.
On the right flank will be Riyad Mahrez looking to create problems by cutting onto his left foot.
It is not going to be an easy game for Manchester City who need to bounce back with a win. Tottenham will present a tough challenge, but the attacking might, powered by Grealish, should prove to be too much to deal with.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Tottenham (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Jack GrealishFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind