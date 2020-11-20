Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City return after the international break to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Given the list of selection issues, what sort of line-up will they be going with this time?
City had a good result last time around as they managed to draw 1-1 with defending champion Liverpool. They will want to go one step further this time and start getting more victories and less draws. A win here against a formidable opponent like Spurs would be a good start.
Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Nov 21, 5:30pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham
Odds: Tottenham 3/1 Draw 3/1 Man City 4/5
Referee: Mike Dean
Pep Guardiola had his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Liverpool and that is the most likely setup for this game as well. It has the ability to morph into a 4-3-3 which is good for fluidity. With Ederson in goal, the team will be quite similar to the one that played against the Merseyside giants.
Kyle Walker will take his place on the right side of defence with Joao Cancelo marshalling the other flank. With Nathan Ake doubtful, it will mean a centre back duo of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte.
In midfield, it will be Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan forming the central pivot. They did a very good job of protecting the defence and they will have to be on their toes on Saturday too.
Spurs have Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, so these two will have a lot on their plate.
Further ahead of them will be the attacking trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres and Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese comes into the team as a result of the injury suffered by Raheem Sterling during the international break.
Torres is in tremendous form having scored a hat trick against Germany. De Bruyne can drop back to help the central midfielders and will be tasked with setting the tempo for City.
These three will have to work in tandem with the centre forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian scored against Liverpool and will be looking to add to his tally.
The front four will be crucial to get past Spurs. Their pace and skill will be something that Guardiola will want to work at a high level. If that happens, Manchester City can be confident of coming away from London with the three points.
Predicted Manchester City XI Against Tottenham (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus
Comments
I want pep to give jesus competition so he could be challenged to do better by getting luka jovic after all we need a striker now at the club with the absense of aguero