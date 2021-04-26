Manchester City shift their focus towards the Champions League on Wednesday night as they travel to France to face Ligue 1 juggernaut Paris Saint-Germain. Given what we know of the team news now, let’s take a look at what kind of team Pep Guardiola might set up for this one.
City had the perfect preparation for this semi-final clash on the weekend as they won the Carabao Cup on Sunday. In doing so, they beat a team in Tottenham Hotspur that was largely built by the opposing manager they’ll face here, Mauricio Pochettino.
It will be a much tougher challenge in midweek, as they’ll face last year’s Champions League runners-up.
Now the Manchester side will have to deal with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. There will be some changes made by Guardiola to strengthen his side, and to rise up to this challenge.
City are likely to continue playing with the 4-2-3-1 formation. This game will see Ederson return in goal and there will be two changes made to the defence. John Stones will take his place in the centre of defence and will start alongside Ruben Dias. As for the full backs, Joao Cancelo will move to the right flank with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting on the left.
There will certainly be a change in central midfield as Rodri comes back. With Fernandinho, City will not have the pace to deal with the counterattack of PSG. The Spaniard offers a more robust option in the middle and he will be partnered by Ilkay Gundogan.
The return of Kevin De Bruyne will be welcome news for Guardiola who will employ the Belgian as the central attacking midfielder. On either side of the playmaker, it will be Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.
These three are more than capable of breaking down the PSG defence, which makes them invaluable here. De Bruyne will look for ways to release the two wingers so that they can have a run at the French side’s full backs. Most of the chances that the English side creates will be because of this trio.
After being on the bench for the cup final, Manchester City will have Gabriel Jesus start as the centre forward. He will be in place of Phil Foden due to the fact that the Brazilian offers more of a physical presence.
This can disrupt the rhythm of the opposition centre backs. City will be happy if they get an away goal and avoid defeat.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against PSG (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus
