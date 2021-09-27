Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino actually has a much tougher job than most people might think. PSG is kind of a video game team, a fantasy football squad, but it’s real life. The Argentine has to try and get all these egregiously well paid superstars to all work and gel together.
He needs to foster team chemistry, figure out the roles for all his individual footballers, and find a way to make sure they all fit into these roles. It is all much easier said than done.
Up next for PSG, who have taken a perfect 21 points from 21 possible in Ligue 1 on the young season, is a visit from Manchester City in UEFA Champions League group stage play.
However, dominating domestically is all old hat to PSG. It’s this specific competition, the UCL, that they’re focused on trying to win- just like their midweek opponent. The status of galactico of all galacticos Lionel Messi remains uncertain for this game; at least right now.
Thus, we’re going to slot in the German Julian Draxler at his position here.
Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City ( UCL )
Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes, Herrera; Draxler, Mbappe, Neymar
Prediction: PSG 1, City 1
Not going out on a limb here with anything bold.
