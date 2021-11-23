Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs PSG (Champions League)

It’s a blockbuster fixture in the UEFA Champions League as Manchester City host Paris Saint Germain. A win for either side will see them book a place in the knockout phase of Europe’s premier club competition. A loss to PSG would hardly be fatal to the chances of either side advancing, but it would make their following matchday six fixture a must-win.
Manchester City has a proud home record against Le Parisiens, never having lost to the French side as the home club. The French team has a surprisingly good record in the city of Manchester— having won two of their last three there. Both of those victories came against City’s local rivals, Manchester United.
Manchester City vs PSG FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 24 November Wednesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (LLWWW) PSG (DWDWW)
With the winner guaranteeing themselves a spot in the next round – this is a huge match. Let’s see who is likely to line up for Manchester City in this clash of the titans.
Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson should line up between the posts for the home side. He has conceded just one goal in his last four matches, and I don’t see any reason why Pep Guardiola wouldn’t select him here.
Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker should line up as the left and right backs respectively. They both played 90 minutes against Everton, so one of them will probably not see the game out. Given the importance of the match and the strength of the opposition, I expect them to both start at the Etihad Wednesday night.
In the center of defense, Aymeric Laporte will definitely start, but who starts beside him is a bit of a mystery.
John Stones started alongside him in the Premier League match with Everton, but I am going to go for Ruben Dias to get a run here.
The other option is Nathan Ake, but the Dutchman is unlikely to be selected for a game of this magnitude.
In the familiar three-man midfield, I expect Rodri to start again in the deepest lying role. He had a great game over the weekend against Everton and scored a magnificent goal. He should be raring to go for this one.
Last season’s top scorer Ilkay Gundogan will continue to deputize for Kevin De Bruyne as the Belgian isolates following a positive COVID-19 test.
Gundogan will start in one of the midfield spots ahead of Rodri and Bernardo Silva will play beside him. The Portuguese is in swashbuckling form and could be a real game-changer against Le Parisiens.
The attacking triumvirate could have many different looks to it such is the talent at Pep Guardiola’s disposal.
I’m going to pick Phil Foden to start in the false 9 position. He played less than an hour against Everton before he was substituted, which suggests to me he was rested with an eye on this fixture.
To his right, Brazilian Gabriel Jesus should start with Riyad Mahrez coming back into the starting XI playing on the left.
This will likely be the best match of the Champions League this week. So if you can help it, do not miss this one. For what it's worth, I think the home side will exact some revenge for their loss earlier in the competition and record a victory.
