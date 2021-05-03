Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs PSG (Champions League Semis)

Manchester City will look to create club history on Tuesday as they get ready to host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. How will Pep Guardiola tackle this game? How will he set his lineup?
Leading by two goals to one, City are in a good position to reach their first ever Champions League final. After coming back from a goal down in the first-leg, they will be confident that they can handle the challenge of PSG and see the tie through on the winning end.
Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City UCL Semifinals FYIs
Tie: Leg 2/2, City leads 2-1 on aggregate
Kickoff: Tue May 4, 8pm, Etihad Stadium
Team News: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Odds: PSG +360 Draw +330 Manchester City -155
For the second leg of the semi-final, City will move back to a 4-3-3 formation as that gives them a numerical superiority in midfield. Ederson will start in goal and there will be at least three changes made to the defence.
Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte will be on the bench. Joao Cancelo will shift to left back for this game, with Kyle Walker on the right.
John Stones will come in, to partner Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. There will be further changes in the middle with Ferran Torres and Fernandinho dropping out.
With the change to a three-man midfield, Rodri will keep his place and be supported by Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. This is the combination that worked well in the first leg and will be used on Tuesday as well.
Raheem Sterling will keep his place from the Crystal Palace game, but he will find himself playing further forward on the wings. Kevin De Bruyne will be in the middle as a false nine. Rounding up the attack would be Riyad Mahrez who scored the winner in the first leg.
These three are more than capable of taking the game away from the visitors.
Manchester City have a golden chance to reach the finals of a competition where they have tried and failed before.
If the City defence manage to keep Kylian Mbappe and Neymar quiet, they can start making plans for the final.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against PSG (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling
