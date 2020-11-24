Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Olympiacos

Manchester City turn their focus to European football now as they travel to Greece where they will be up against Olympiacos on Wednesday night. Given the list of players who are available, and the others who are not, what changes will we see?
City will want to make amends for the defeat that they suffered at the weekend. Their position in the Premier League is not where they would like it to be, but in the Champions League, they have been imperious so far and they will look to keep that going here. Getting a win on Wednesday will be a good way to respond to the Tottenham defeat.
Pep Guardiola is likely to stick with his trusted 4-3-3 formation and he will have Ederson in goal. For the four in defence, it will be Kyle Walker on the right flank and Joao Cancelo will be marshalling the opposite end.
Among the two centre backs, we could see a change with one of Aymeric Laporte or Ruben Dias being given a rest. Eric Garcia is likely to come in place of the defender who is rested. It will most likely be Laporte, given the injuries that he has suffered recently.
The midfield is another area where we could see some changes.
Guardiola will want his players fresh for the League so we will see both Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne being rested. In their place, it will be the duo of Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan.
They will be partnering Rodri in the centre and will look to establish the tempo at Olympiacos. If it doesn’t work out, City can always bring those rested on from the bench if needed.
In attack, Raheem Sterling will be back after being on the bench against Spurs. Another player who could make his return to the team is Sergio Aguero who has been out with an injury for a long time.
It remains to be seen whether the manager would like to wait a little more before introducing him. If the Argentine does start, it will see Riyad Mahrez dropping to the bench.
The starting three would be Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres, who has been in great form this season. Despite resting a few players, Manchester City have more than enough quality to get the three points and make it four consecutive wins in Europe.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Olympiacos (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem SterlingPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind