Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City

It was a disappointing start to the Premier League for the defending champions as Manchester City lost to Tottenham. The manner of the defeat would have worried Pep Guardiola so, how will he respond with his selection for Norwich City?
After a bright opening fifteen minutes, City looked toothless in attack and could not create many chances last week. And it became worse after Spurs took the lead as they were happy to sit back, defend and hit on the counter.
Manchester City vs Norwich City FYIs
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 21 August Saturday
Manchester City Team News: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (WWWLL) Norwich City (WWWLL)
Ederson will continue in goal for City as they line up in a 4-3-3 formation. Joao Cancelo should keep his place as the right-back, but Oleksandr Zinchenko will come in for Benjamin Mendy. The Frenchman looked shaky defensively and could do with being dropped. In the center of defence, it is going to be the usual combination of Ruben Dias and John Stones.
The Premier League champions will be boosted by the return of Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. The playmaker will line up in the middle along with Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri. The German did suffer an injury last week, but it is not serious, and he should be back in the playing eleven. If this trio starts moving the ball quickly, it will be extremely difficult for Norwich to stop them.
In attack, Jack Grealish who will be on the left-wing has a lot to prove after a disappointing debut last Sunday. Playing in front of the City fans for the first time, the winger will want to showcase his wide array of skills.
Raheem Sterling will be stationed as the false nine and his movement will be a major source of concern for the Canaries. Rounding up the frontline will be Riyad Mahrez.
Guardiola would be keen on getting back to winning ways and this game is a great opportunity to do that. As we saw last week, Norwich faltered against the attack of Liverpool, and it is likely to be the same struggle against Manchester City. This should be a comfortable win for the hosts.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Norwich City (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish
