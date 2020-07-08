While Manchester City are coming off a shock loss to Southampton, you got to like their chances at home against Newcastle United. For one, Magpies manager Steve Bruce is yet to win a Premier League match at Man City, with any club, drawing thrice and losing eight times.
Secondly, City have won their last 10 home league clashes against Newcastle and a win here means the Cityzens will have won 11 successive home top-flight matches against a single side for the first time in the club’s long history. Let’s take a look at who could feature in the first team for Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United
Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
Manchester City vs Newcastle United FYIs
Kickoff: Wed July 8, 6pm BST, The Etihad Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Records, Position: Manchester City 21-3-9, 66 pts, 2nd Newcastle United 11-10-12, 43 pts, 12th
Odds: Newcastle United +2000 Manchester City -835
Key Stat: Newcastle are on a six-match unbeaten Premier League run, winning three and drawing three – only Manchester United (nine games) are currently on a longer top-flight unbeaten run.
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Newcastle United 0
The nine losses are the most in a single season for Guardiola, anywhere that he’s been, but this team still plays lethal football when they’re on point and focused. They’ve owned this series as of late, so expect them to keep that trend going at home.
Speak Your Mind