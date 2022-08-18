The United Arab Emirates will visit Saudi Arabia in an international clash on Sunda….sorry, we meant Manchester City travels to Newcastle United for a Premier League fixture.

When these two teams get together, it’s a unique anomaly as it features two clubs that are essentially owned by nation-states. Both clubs are owned/managed by investment funds that are directly controlled by the rulers of the country where the fund is located.

Manchester City at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: 3pm Saturday, Aug 21, 4:30, St. James’ Park

MCFC Team News: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Table Place: Man City- 1st, 6pts, +6 GD Newcastle 5th, 4pts, +2 GD

Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 70% Draw 18% Newcastle win 12%

Now we shift from the macro to the micro, from the highest on the club hierarchy to the workers who produce the actual product- football.

City boss Pep Guardiola has a pretty fit squad, so we’re going with a very straightforward and direct first team selection in this one.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Dias, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Haaland

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Newcastle United 1

City won’t go unblemished or undefeated this season, but they will make a serious run at their own season points record. Expect them to take all three points with them back to the Etihad.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories