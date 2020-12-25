Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they take on Newcastle United on Boxing Day. City enters the weekend full of confidence after they qualified for the semi-finals of the EFL cup in midweek.
They managed to comfortably beat Arsenal on Tuesday night and that will put them in the right frame of mind for this match.
Man City Team News
There is only one injury problem that City have to worry about here and that would be Eric Garcia. The centre back is currently out with a leg injury, but one player who is certain to return is Argentine forward Sergio Aguero.
Guardiola is going to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation that seems to be the norm at the moment. This will see Ederson back in goal, with Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy as the two full backs. Despite scoring against the Gunners, Aymeric Laporte will drop to the bench and John Stones will come in for him.
The Englishman will partner Ruben Dias in the centre of defence.
Rodri will keep his place from Tuesday’s game and will be partnered alongside Ilkay Gundogan. These two have proven to be a great combination and one that suits the City style of play perfectly. And against Newcastle, they will be tasked with helping the attackers set the tempo of the game.
The attacking trio that will be in front of them will consist of Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. This trio is good enough to rival any Premier League line-up. Newcastle will have their work cut out against these players who will constantly be looking to create havoc.
Up front, bringing all of this talent together will be City’s all-time record goal scorer Aguero. The forward hasn’t had the best of seasons, so he will want to start contributing as soon as possible.
Manchester City would like to go on a winning streak in the Premier League that will enable them to move closer towards the top of the table.
Manchester City Predicted Starting XI Against Newcastle United (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero
