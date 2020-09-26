Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Manchester City take on the current Premier League table toppers Leicester City on Sunday. Now that we know the team news for the Sky Blues, wow will they line-up for this game?
Many players are expected to make a return on Sunday after being rested in midweek. The Citizens did well to overcome a determined Bournemouth side in the Carabao Cup, with a heabily rotated side, by a 2-1 margin.
Players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will be fit and raring to go. Who else will join them in the starting line-up?
In goal, Ederson will be back between the sticks replacing American Zack Steffen. The Manchester side have been mixing up their formation lately based on their opponents, and are likely to go with 4-2-3-1 for this game.
Doubts over the availability of Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte means that Fernandinho will likely play as a centre back. Alongside him it is going to have to be new signing Nathan Ake. As for the left-back role, Benjamin Mendy should be taking up his customary spot while Kyle Walker will likely continue at right-back.
In midfield, Rodri should keep his place from Thursday. Ahead of him in the more attacking roles will be the aforementioned De Bruyne, and Phil Foden. One change that could happen is if John Stones starts as a centre back, it would push Fernandinho into the midfield along with Rodri. This will let Foden play more as a winger, or in the role that Bernardo Silva traditionally plays.
On the wings, Pep Guardiola has a few combinations that he can make use of. The expected one would be Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.
If the Algerian national doesn’t start, it could be because Foden has taken up that spot, but we can really expect to see Sterling starting this game.
A lot of City’s attacking prowess comes from their wings, so these two will be expected to really inflict pain on the Leicester defence. They also have the option of bringing in Ferran Torres from the bench.
As for the striker role, Liam Delap scored a goal and was generally impressive against Bournemouth in midweek.
Despite how good he was, that spot will be given to the more senior Gabriel Jesus.
Filling in for the injured Sergio Aguero, the Brazilian will want to be back on the scoresheet again. If the front three can click like they did vs Wolves, the Etihad should be seeing a win for the home side.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI against Leicester City (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez
