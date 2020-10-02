Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Manchester City travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Saturday, after getting back to winning ways in their Carabao Cup game against Burnley. In light of the team news, what starting lineup will Pep Guardiola choose for the league contest on the weekend?
City emerged 3-0 winners on Wednesday, getting a brace from Raheem Sterling and a goal from Ferran Torres. The side that took to the field in midweek had a mix of youth and experience. How different will the lineup be this time around?
In goal, Ederson will be back and the Citizens are expected to play in their usual 4-3-3 formation. As for the full backs, both Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy will be keeping their places from the Cup game.
An injury to Oleksandr Zinchenko means that the manager will not able to bring him in at left back and he will have to go with Mendy instead. The new signing, Ruben Dias, could make his first appearance. He will almost certainly be partnered with Frenchman Aymeric Laporte.
In the midfield, Kevin de Bruyne will once again be pulling strings as he did against Burnley. Two changes are expected here with Fernandinho and Rodri coming in. The former played as a centre back on Wednesday, but should be back in midfield on Saturday. Rodri will come in to add some defensive stability and his passing will be needed to deal with the pressing of Leeds.
In attack, Raheem Sterling will once again be playing as a forward, with Gabriel Jesus still out due to injury. The Englishman will be looking to add to the two goals he got in the Cup and alongside him, it will likely be Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden.
This combination allows Guardiola to change formation on the go, as they can start with 4-3-3, and can even play 4-2-3-1.
It is going to be a tough game for Manchester City as they are missing a number of key players. If they manage to beat the intense pressing tactics that Leeds will use, they can expect to come away with three points. City have enough quality to get the job done and their fans will be looking forward to obtaining another victory here.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI against Leeds United (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez
