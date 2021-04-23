Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham (Carabao Cup Final)

Manchester City look to secure their first trophy of the season as they face-off against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.
City had the right kind of preparation in midweek, as they put in a strong performance to beat Aston Villa, but Pep Guardiola can expect a much tougher contest from Spurs. Pep will try to make sure his side’s attack click and if they do so, then getting their hands on silverware will become much easier.
EFL Cup Final FYIs
Team News: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur
The North Londoners come into this game high on confidence after getting an important win against Southampton on Wednesday. With Jose Mourinho no longer their manager, it will be interesting to see what kind of tactics they employ to try and stop City.
Guardiola likes to use the 4-2-3-1 formation that can also become a 4-3-3 depending on the flow of the game. He’s already confirmed one position ahead of the game- American Zack Steffen will start in goal.
However, there will be some changes made to the defence.
John Stones will be suspended following his red card against Villa. Aymeric Laporte will come in for him and will be partnering Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. The other change will be Joao Cancelo coming in place of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Portuguese will be the left back with Kyle Walker starting on the right.
Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will start in central midfield and these two will be looked upon to set the tempo of the game. They are adept at finding the right pass, and defensively they are solid enough to keep Spurs at bay.
There is some doubt as to whether Kevin De Bruyne will be able to play but if cleared fit, he will be starting as the central attacking midfielder.
Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will start alongside him.
This trio will give some cutting edge in attack.
Gabriel Jesus will get a chance to win a trophy for Manchester City as the Brazilian will be leading the line. He will be preferred over Sergio Aguero and the onus will be on him to convert the chances that will surely come his way.
It will be a real test of City’s talent and resolve, but they should get their hands on this specific cup.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Tottenham (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus
