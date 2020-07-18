Predicted Arsenal FC Starting XI vs Manchester City (FA Cup Semifinal)

Tomorrow sees Arsenal taking on their Premier League rivals Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on the back of their important win against Liverpool.
The North London club got their fight for European football back on track after they came from behind to win 2-1 against the League champions this past week. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson kept the Emirates club in the race for Europa League qualification.
It was the pressing and intensity which forced Liverpool into mistakes and manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping for the same at Wembley against the Cityzens.
A few big changes are expected to happen, here is how they could line up for the FA Cup semi.
Emiliano Martinez, who has been hugely impressive in the last few games, will continue to ply his trade in between the sticks. It was his acrobatic last-minute save that ensured victory on Wednesday.
With the 3-4-3 that Arteta has been using recently, David Luiz is the most certain to start among the centre-backs. Alongside him, we are most likely to see Kieran Tierney and Shkodran Mustafi team-up alongside Luiz.
Tierney will be favoured over Sead Kolasinac as the Scot is far more composed on the ball.
As for the wingbacks, the big change would be the return of Hector Bellerin in place of Cedric Soares. On the opposite flank, we will possibly see Bukayo Saka continue especially if Kieran Tierney starts as a centre-back.
Though Lucas Torreira started against Liverpool, we will be seeing a midfield duo that has worked wonders for Arteta. Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka will take up their places in the centre of the pitch.
In attack, we can expect the return of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was rested last time around. Alexander Lacazette was instrumental in the win over Liverpool as he contributed with a goal and an assist. He should retain his place especially given the fact that Eddie Nketiah is still suspended.
On the right wing, though Reiss Nelson got the winner vs Liverpool, we should see Nicolas Pepe take up that spot.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup (FA Cup semifinal vs Manchester City) 3-4-3:
Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
