Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

Manchester City travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League. City scored a comfortable Boxing Day win against Newcastle United on Saturday as they emerged 2-0 winners.
They currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table and they will definitely have their work cut out against the second placed team, a Toffees side that is playing really well right now.
Coming to the team news, the Citizens will be without two players in Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, who have tested positive for COVID. It remains to be seen if Sergio Aguero is fit enough to start while Eric Garcia misses out again through injury.
City will line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, as it has served them well this season. Ederson will start in goal with Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy as the full backs.
John Stones is likely to be given a rest with Aymeric Laporte coming in his place. He will be partnered with Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. Both of the full backs will be needed to create numerical overloads in the wide areas and cause problems for Everton.
It will once again be a midfield pivot of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. Though the German was substituted on Saturday with a minor injury, he will be fit for this game. These two have done very well recently and will look to continue their good form.
The attacking trio that will be ahead of them will consist of Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.
These are the players who are most capable of breaking down the best of defences and they will obviously want to do that against Everton.
With Aguero being a doubt to start, it should open the door for Ferran Torres. Manchester City have used him earlier in this position and he’s done well there. Getting a win against Everton will surely send a message to the other clubs that City really mean business.
Manchester City Predicted Starting XI Against Everton:
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Ferran TorresPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind