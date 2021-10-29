Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City will welcome Crystal Palace and former City Group employee Patrick Vieira to the Etihad hungry to get back on the winner’s sheet and keep touch with Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table.
City has a terrific recent record against Palace having only lost one of their previous twelve matches against the Eagles. Interestingly though, their one loss in that run was at home in a 3-2 defeat back in December of 2018.
Despite a couple of injury concerns, the wealth of talent amongst the squad means Pep Guardiola will have a formidable outfit lining up this weekend.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 30 October Saturday
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Man City Team News: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (DWWWL) Crystal Palace (LDDDD)
The goalkeeper will definitely be Ederson. The Brazillian is not only one of the best in the Premier League but has genuine claims to be the best in the world. Any other selection here would genuinely surprise me.
Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias seem to be the first choice central defensive pairing this season. I fully expect the Frenchman and the Portuguese to start here. Spare a thought for John Stones- after his resurgent 2020/21 campaign, he seems to have fallen to first drop, with Laporte usurping him.
Completing the defensive unit in the full-back positions will likely be the ageless Kyle Walker on the right and another Portuguese in Joao Cancelo on the left.
The midfield three will likely comprise the supremely talented Bernardo Silva and Belgian Kevin De Bruyne in one of the most feared pairings in world football. Just behind them playing a slightly more defensive role will be Rodri. After a hit-and-miss debut season in England, he seems to have finally made the defensive midfield role his own.
Just ahead of those three in a kind of false nine position will be one of the most exciting English youngsters of the current generation in Phil Foden. Eyebrows were raised some time ago when Pep Guardiola said he was the only un-sellable player in the City squad, there are no eyebrows raised now and the sky is the limit for the ‘Stockport Gazza’
In the most attacking starting positions on the pitch we are likely to see one hundred million pound man Jack Grealish lining up on the left with mercurial Brazillian Gabriel Jesus slotting in on the right.
Even without a traditional striker in the matchday squad (or the entire squad if we are being honest) I can’t see anything but a lot of goals and a big win for the Citizens.
