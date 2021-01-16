Although he really didn’t get into specifics, nor should he really as that would be against his interests, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola discussed the next challenge ahead for him and his side. “A team like Palace knows exactly what they have to do. We have to be patient, find our rhythm,” the Spaniard said of his next opponent, Crystal Palace, on Sunday.
“They defend so well, we saw that against Arsenal hey were able to control much of the game. All the clubs have their ups and downs this season more than ever. Every team has four good results and then after one or two bad ones. Palace are not an exception.”
Crystal Palace at Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: 7:15 pm GMT, Jan 17, City of Manchester Stadium
Manchester City team news: go here
Table Position: Manchester City 3rd, 32 pts Crystal Palace 20th, 5 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Manchester City WWWWD Crystal Palace WLLLD
Odds: Manchester City -667 Crystal Palace +1500 Draw +650
TV: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
Guardiola is definitely telling it like it is- both his team and the Eagles that he’ll be facing this weekend have had ups and down this season, just like every other club. Guardiola is implying that he knows what’s coming or that Palace knows, and he knows what they now.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Torres
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0
Roy Hodgson’s side is a tough out, no doubt about it, but the Citizens should have plenty enough to get the result here.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind