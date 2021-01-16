Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

January 16, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

Although he really didn’t get into specifics, nor should he really as that would be against his interests, Manchester City  manager Pep Guardiola discussed the next challenge ahead for him and his side. “A team like Palace knows exactly what they have to do. We have to be patient, find our rhythm,” the Spaniard said of his next opponent, Crystal Palace, on Sunday.

“They defend so well, we saw that against Arsenal hey were able to control much of the game. All the clubs have their ups and downs this season more than ever. Every team has four good results and then after one or two bad ones. Palace are not an exception.”

Crystal Palace at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: 7:15 pm GMT, Jan 17, City of Manchester Stadium

Manchester City team news: go here

Table Position:  Manchester City 3rd, 32 pts  Crystal Palace 20th, 5 pts

Premier League Form Guide:  Manchester City WWWWD    Crystal Palace WLLLD

Odds: Manchester City -667   Crystal Palace +1500   Draw +650

TV: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Guardiola is definitely telling it like it is- both his team and the Eagles that he’ll be facing this weekend have had ups and down this season, just like every other club. Guardiola is implying that he knows what’s coming or that Palace knows, and he knows what they now.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Torres

crystal palace

Prediction: Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Roy Hodgson’s side is a tough out, no doubt about it, but the Citizens should have plenty enough to get the result here.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of  “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester City

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish