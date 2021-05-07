Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Manchester City are back in the Premier League to face Chelsea FC, after reaching their first ever Champions League final in midweek. Will there be a lot of squad rotation for this game from Pep Guardiola?
It was a historic occasion on Tuesday when City got the better of PSG in the UCL semifinals and on Saturday they will be playing the sme team that they will eventually face in the final. Chelsea won the other side of the bracket, and this match will be an intriguing preview of what the big European clash will be like.
In terms of the Premier League, the Manchester side are very close to sealing the title once and for all. A win at the Etihad this weekend would mathematically win them the league, a year after Liverpool took the trophy away from them.
Thus you have an added motivation for Guardiola to put out a strong team.
Manchester City vs Chelsea FC FYIs
Kick-off time: 5:30 PM GMT, 8 May Saturday
Starting XI Prediction: Manchester City Chelsea FC
Team News: Manchester City Chelsea FC
Form Guide Premier League: Manchester City (WWLWW) Chelsea (LWDWW)
City are likely to start in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Ederson in goal. We can expect to see a few changes made to the defence. John Stones is suspended, so Aymeric Laporte will be starting in the centre along with Ruben Dias. There will be changes to the full backs with Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy coming in for this game.
There will be a further change made in midfield with veteran Fernandinho being given a rest. It will be Rodri who comes in for him and the Spaniard will be with his usual partner in midfield, Ilkay Gundogan.
The visitors will have to be careful of the latter’s runs to support the attack.
The hero of the semi-final, Riyad Mahrez, will get another start, but Phil Foden shall be rested for this game.
Kevin De Bruyne will start as the central attacking midfielder as Raheem Sterling comes back into the team. The width that Sterling and Mahrez offer is key to getting the better of the London side’s defence.
Manchester City will have a proper striker for Chelsea, giving club legend Sergio Aguero a chance to unleash himself. The Argentine has a tremendous record against the Blues and will be looking to add another goal to his tally.
With City just one game away from wrapping up the title, there will be added motivation to get the win on Saturday.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Chelsea FC (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero
