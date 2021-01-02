Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Manchester City travel to London on Sunday to take on Chelsea FC as they look to potentially continue their climb up the Premier League table. What kind of changes, from the last match, can we expect to see from Pep Guardiola in this match?
City are getting close to their best and the wins are starting to come now. If they are able to get the three points at Stamford Bridge, it will be a huge morale boost to the Manchester side’s quest to make a run for another Premier League title.
Manchester City at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kick off: 4:30 pm ET, Sun. Jan. 3
TV: NBCSN (US), Streaming: NBCSports.com
Chelsea win +190, Man City win +130, Draw +255
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea DLWLL Man City WWDDW
Premier League Position: Chelsea 5th, 26 points Man City 8th, 26 points
The team news has been affected by five of the players testing positive for the Coronavirus. Though their names weren’t revealed, it is thought that Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are among the five players.
Additionally, Eric Garcia will not play a part as he is still recovering from a knee injury.
Guardiola can still put out a strong team though given the personnel that he has. Zack Steffen will be given a chance in goal with Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy starting as the full backs.
In the centre of defence, the manager has the easier task of going with what looks like his first-choice partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones.
Another combination that has worked well for City in the last few games is the midfield duo of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. The formation that is employed can switch from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 here, which gives the team a lot of flexibility.
And these two are a big part as to why wins have started coming again for City.
The attacking trio ahead of them will consist of the deadly Kevin De Bruyne, with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on the wings. If they can start combining and producing some intricate patterns on the pitch, Chelsea will find it very difficult to keep a clean sheet.
Sergio Aguero will start as the centre forward against a team has been one of his favourites to score against. Manchester City can send a message to the clubs above them with a win on Sunday.
Despite their recent patchy form, Chelsea remains an extremely strong team that will require a lot of effort and skill to beat.
Manchester City Predicted Starting XI Against Chelsea (4-2-3-1):
Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero
