Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Burnley (EFL Cup 4th Round)

Response; that’s the key word here. A real, strong genuine response is what Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will want out of his team tomorrow night when they battle Burnley FC in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Coming off a 5-2 shellacking at home, at the hands of Leicester City, few outings have been uglier than that, during the Pep Guardiola era. Luckily for City, a League Cup clash comes next, as this is the competition the club has truly dominated in recent years.
Manchester City at Burnley FC League Cup 4th Round FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Sept 30, 7:45pm, Turf Moor
City are dealing with a slew of injuries, so Guardiola’s hands are tied a bit when it comes to selection here. That said, he is known to rotate his squad for fixtures in this competition, so a lot of those players wouldn’t even be featuring in this competition anyway.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at who probably will be in the first team.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Burnley (4-2-3-1):
Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Aleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Tommy Doyle; Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez; Liam Delap
Prediction: Manchester City 4, Burnley 0
The Citizens have won this competition for the past three seasons and are now just one tournament win behind Liverpool in the all-time League Cup standings.
