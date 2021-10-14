Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Manchester City went into the international break on the back of an important draw against Liverpool. That result sees them just two points behind league leaders Chelsea as they get ready to host Burnley on Saturday.
By beating Sean Dyche’s men, City have a chance to keep the pressure on those above them in the league table. Given how they have been playing, anything less than a win will be considered a disappointment for Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City vs Burnley FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 16 October Saturday
Manchester City Team News: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (DWWLD) Burnley (LLWDD)
Since Ederson is unlikely to return in time from national duty, Zack Steffen will be given a chance in goal. City should start the game with a 4-3-3 formation, one that suits them very well. The defence is likely to have just one change from the formation that played at Anfield.
John Stones will come in to replace Aymeric Laporte and the Englishman should partner Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. Kyle Walker will start as the right-back with Joao Cancelo starting on the left.
It is unclear whether Ilkay Gundogan is going to be fit in time for Saturday and that should see Bernardo Silva continue in central midfield. The Portuguese maestro will be partnered with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne. All three have the ability to play the killer pass and their vision will be needed to break through the visitors’ defence.
Gabriel Jesus like Ederson is unlikely to be back in England for this match so that should see Phil Foden start on the right-wing.
That will give Raheem Sterling the chance to play through the middle and his movement is going to help City score goals. Rounding up the attack will be the big arrival during the summer, Jack Grealish.
Though Burnley have a strong defence, they stand no chance against a Manchester City attack that is getting better with each game.
It should be an easy home win and one that sees City take a step closer to retaining their league title.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Burnley (4-3-3):
Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack GrealishFollow paulmbanks
Comments
what a load of twaddle