Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

As Manchester City return to Premier League action against Burnley tomorrow, they have a nearly fully fit squad. Given that there is only one absentee, we know look at what sort of team will Pep Guardiola be starting the game with.
With four wins on the trot in Europe, and having also qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League, they can now move towards shifting their focus on the Premier League competition.
Pep will line up in his favoured 4-3-3 formation with Ederson in goal. The defence will have a bit of an overhaul for the Burnley game. The only players who would get to keep their place from the Wednesday night winner would be Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias.
John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are unlikely to get a start. In place of them, it will likely be a return for Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte. Cancelo would move to the left back thereby giving Mendy some time to become match fit.
In midfield, the big return would be that of Kevin De Bruyne, who was rested for the Olympiacos game. Burnley are a tough team to break down and his passing will play a crucial role in getting that done.
Rodri and Bernardo Silva will keep their place in the starting eleven.
The way these three recycle possession will be the basis from which City are able to mount their attacks. If De Bruyne and Silva can get into the final third, their skill on the ball can ensure that the visitors will have a lot to think about.
Ahead of them, City would get to see a player they have been waiting for a long time. Sergio Aguero has had his fair share of injury problems this season, but he’s likely to start this game.
He will be looked up to end the poor goal-scoring record that Manchester City have this season. Phil Foden, who got the winner on Wednesday, will drop to the bench and allow either Ferran Torres or Riyad Mahrez to come in.
Given the trickery needed to break down Burnley, Mahrez might get the nod. Raheem Sterling would move to the left flank to complete this trio.
Given the strength of the team, City should be expecting to get an easy win on Saturday.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Burnley (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem SterlingPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind