Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City continue their victory lap around the Premier League as they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday. What kind of changes in the team can we expect from manager Pep Guardiola?
City come into this game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Newcastle United. Getting as many wins as possible is crucial towards building momentum ahead of the Champions League final. At the Amex Stadium, they will be up against a team that is known for their expansive and possession-based style of play.
This should play into the hands of the visitors as they have the attacking talent to break through the Brighton defence.
The hat trick hero from the last game, Ferran Torres, will be raring to go and would want to add to his goal tally.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7 PM GMT, 18 May Tuesday
Manchester City Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Brighton (DLWLD) Manchester City (LWWLW)
City are likely to line up in a traditional 4-3-3 formation with Zack Steffen starting in goal. Joao Cancelo will take his place on the right of the defence, and on the left, it will be Benjamin Mendy. In the centre, there will be a couple of changes with Eric Garcia and Nathan Ake dropping to the bench.
Aymeric Laporte and John Stones will be the ones to replace them. The midfield trio are going to be the same that played at Newcastle. Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are a formidable force for the opposition to defend.
With the style of play that the hosts like to incorporate, the onus will be on Gundogan and Silva to pick apart the gaps that emerge. Also their ability to support the attackers makes this team that much more dangerous.
Ferran Torres will keep his place as the centre forward following a scintillating display against the Magpies.
Along with him, it will be Riyad Mahrez on the right wing and Raheem Sterling on the left. Brighton possess a fluid attack that can cause problems, but Manchester City have more than enough firepower to overcome them.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Brighton (4-3-3):
Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling
