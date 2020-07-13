Manchester City host AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday night in what will be their first match post the good news. City’s two year UEFA competition ban has been overturned, just as manager Pep Guardiola was confident it would be.
Now City can play next month in the UCL with a more relaxed attitude, feeling free and not uptight about having to win it all this year. But that’s in August, up next is a visit from AFC Bournemouth, who are fighting to avoid the drop this year back into the Championship.
In looking at what Guardiola might decide to do with side, we’re guessing that some squad rotation will be in order; especially so with the FA Cup semifinal against Arsenal coming up on the weekend.
Raheem Sterling has been on fire lately, and we think he’ll be given this night off.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth:
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, D.Silva; B. Silva, Jesus, Foden
AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Wed July 15, 6 BST, City of Manchester Stadium
Position, Records: Manchester City 2nd 23-3-9, 72 pts AFC Bournemouth 18th 8-7-20, 31 pts
Form Guide: Manchester City WWLWW AFC Bournemouth WDLLL
Referee: Lee Mason
Prediction: Manchester City 4, AFC Bournemouth 0
You’ve seen what City have been doing lately to lower table sides. No reason to think they won’t continue that trend in this clash.
