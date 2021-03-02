Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

It’s a quick turnaround for Manchester City, as they’ll be back in Premier League action again on Tuesday when they take on Wolves at the Etihad. Given what we know from the team news, should expect some lineup changes from Pep Guardiola for this game?
City are on a great run of form winning game after game after game. Their record just keeps on growing. Beating West Ham plus United dropping points meant that their lead at the top of the table has gotten even healthier.
Guardiola’s men will be confident heading into this match given how well they have been playing. Though Wolves have proven to be a problem in the last couple of seasons, it should be another win for the hosts here.
The team will line in up in a 4-3-3 formation with Ederson in goal. Given the quality they have in their squad, they can afford to make some changes. Joao Cancelo will come in to replace Kyle Walker as the right back.
Benjamin Mendy will come in as the left back. In the centre of defence, it will once again be John Stones and Ruben Dias starting. They each scored a goal on Saturday, showing how dangerous they can be on the other end of the pitch too.
There will be a couple of changes in midfield as well with Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho dropping to the bench. This allows City to bring Bernardo Silva and Rodri into the mix. One player who will keep his place in the central area will be the German Ilkay Gundogan.
These three have been brilliant this season and will look to overpower the visitors. Silva and Gundogan can score and create chances which makes them ones to look out for.
Since Sergio Aguero is just coming back to full fitness, Manchester City might not want to risk him here. They can bring in Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling to replace the Argentine and Ferran Torres.
Riyad Mahrez will complete the frontline and their interchanging will be a real problem for Wolves. The visitors have players who can cause problems, but it will not be enough to stop the City juggernaut from winning yet another game.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Wolves (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling
