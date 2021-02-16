Manchester City Predicted Starting XI vs Everton FC

Manchester City will be in Premier League action on Wednesday as they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton. Given what we know of the team news for this contest, will Pep Guardiola look to change a winning combination?
City continued their impressive form in the league this past weekend, as they notched up another win, beating Spurs three nil. They now sit seven points clear of second-placed United and they will be playing their game in hand on Wednesday, which will provide added motivation to get a win, and create more space between themselves and the rest of the pack.
On Saturday, the Manchester side played a near perfect game as they were able to dismantle Tottenham. And the star of the show was midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, though it remains to be seen if he will be available for this game.
Guardiola will have his team out in a 4-3-3 formation with Ederson in goal. There will be a couple of changes in the defence. Ruben Dias will come back into the team to partner John Stones.
And as for the full backs, Benjamin Mendy will replace Oleksandr Zinchenko. Joao Cancelo will take his place as the right back. The solidity of the defence has been one of City’s highlights during this impressive run that they are on.
In midfield, Gundogan might not play as he was substituted with a knock against Spurs. This will see Phil Foden drop into midfield. He will be alongside Bernardo Silva and Rodri. If the German does not play it will be a big blow for City.
The midfielder has arguably been the best player in the league this year and will be a big miss. Everton do have some impressive midfielders and this game will be decided in the centre of midfield.
Riyad Mahrez will come into his usual spot on the right wing giving the team’s attack another dimension.
One of the stars of the weekend’s win was Raheem Sterling, who was a big part of City’s attack. He will be on the left wing with Gabriel Jesus starting through the middle.
Manchester City will be going into Wednesday’s match full of confidence, given the form that they are in. They have quality all over the pitch and that should prove to be enough to overcome the Toffees.
A win will put even more distance between them and the rest of their challengers.
Predicted Manchester City XI Against Everton (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
