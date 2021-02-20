Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Manchester City continue their quest to win the Premier League title as they visit Arsenal on Sunday. Let’s look at what kind of team will they putting out on the pitch at the Emirates.
City continued their record setting winning streak as they were able to beat Everton at Goodison Park. They currently look unbeatable as they head to London where they will be looking to add on another win to what has been a legendary run.
Team News: Arsenal Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal
The Manchester side will be boosted by the return of both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero who were part of the squad on Wednesday. These two have a great record against the Gunners and could prove to be the difference for Pep Guardiola.
City will be in their usual 4-3-3 formation as that seems to be what works best for them. Ederson will be in goal and there are likely to be a couple of changes in the defence.
Both Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker will be on the bench as John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko will come into the team. The Englishman will partner Ruben Dias in the centre of defence while Zinchenko will be on the left with Joao Cancelo starting on the right.
Since it is not confirmed if Ilkay Gundogan will be back for City, it will be Kevin De Bruyne starting in his place. He will be alongside Rodri and Bernardo Silva.
That would form a dangerous trio that will make life difficult for the Gunners defence. They have enough creativity and skill among them to tilt the match in favour of City. The Belgian in particular will be raring to go and show what this team has been missing during his absence the past few weeks.
Up front, it is likely to be a more fluid attack for Manchester City as they will push Phil Foden up the field. On either side of him will be Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. The pace and guile these three have on the ball are a handful for any defence to deal with.
Even without a recognised striker, City are capable of creating many chances and will look to take advantage of them. Arsenal do have some dangerous players, but Guardiola’s men will be confident of the three points.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Arsenal (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem SterlingPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind