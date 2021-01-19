Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa FC

After watching the top of the table clash, the goalless draw between Manchester United and Liverpool this past Sunday, one could ask- who’s the real Premier League title front-runner? The correct answer is neither, Manchester City. With a nine game unbeaten streak, which includes seven wins, City has gone from 13th in table to 2nd, where they currently trail league leading United by two points.

They also have a game in hand on their intracity rivals. That nine game run has seen the Sky Blues concede only two goals. Indeed Aston Villa have their work cut out for them.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: 6 pm GMT Wed Jan. 20, Etihad Stadium

Team News for both sides: go here

TV: NBCSN

Odds: Man City win  (-400), Aston Villa win (+1000), Draw (+500)

Premier League Position:  Man City 2nd, 35 pts   Aston Villa 11th, 26 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Man City WWWWW    Aston Villa LDWWD

Let’s take a look at what kind of line-up manager Pep Guardiola might go with here as he strives to run the undefeated streak into double figures.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Torres

Prediction: Manchester City 2, Aston Villa 1

Here comes City. That slow start they had to the season is ancient history right now. They have been stellar overall lately, but it’s mostly their defensive performances that have been the most dominant.

