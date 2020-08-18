Man City Transfer Talk: David Silva, John Stones, Vincent Kompany

There will be no England representation in the final stages of European competition this year. The two Manchester clubs were the last Premier League sides standing in the Champions League and Europa League, but both were eliminated this past weekend.
Having reached that point, we’re in full off-season mode now. So let’s look at what’s making news today, Manchester City wise, this offseason (which will be preseason before you know it).
David Silva will be getting a statue erected at the Etihad in his honor!
Additionally, a training pitch with bespoke mosaic will also be dedicated to him at the City Football Academy.
Manchester City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak said:
“David Silva is a transformational player; a quiet leader who has acted quietly and deliberately and inspired everyone around him, from the youngest academy player to his senior team-mates over the past ten years.
“He has put a stamp on the team, on this Club, its history and even the Premier League as a whole. In doing so he has been instrumental to the beautiful football philosophy you see today. He was the start of it.”
“As with Vincent before him, David’s statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this Football Club with great dignity at all times.”
The mosaic is already completed, the club announced. And yes, Vincent Kompany will have a statute as well. The two sculptures will stand side by side at the stadium, and both will unveiled next season.
This news breaks on the day that Kompany announces his retirement.
Having called time on his footballing career, Kompany will now become full time manager at Anderlecht.
As for Silva, his next stop is Real Sociedad. The La Liga side has confirmed his transfer in a club statement.
He had been previously linked with a move to Lazio.
Finally, we close with some John Stones transfer rumors, as the center back has been linked with a move to Chelsea, in the Daily Mirror.
The 26-year-old, according to some, fell out of favor with Pep Guardiola this past season, and he’s unlikely to get back into the first team, especially now that the club has signed Nathan Ake.
City made a £47 million deal with Everton in order to make Stones the second most expensive defender in the world at the time of his signing.
