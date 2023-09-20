Bernardo Silva joins an injury list that is starting to get rather substantial at Manchester City. It includes the likes of John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jack Grealish. We’ll cover the latest on all of them, plus the fitness situation for Man City’s opponents on Saturday, Nottingham Forest.

Last night saw City open their continental campaign, with a come-from-behind 3-1 home over Red Star Belgrade in Champions League play. They remain unblemished on the young season.

Nottingham Forest at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 23, 3pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News for Both Sides

Grealish and Stones are both minor doubts, but could be in contention to feature here. De Bruyne, who initially suffered the chronic hamstring problem he’s currently battling during the UCL title triumph, remains out for the long-term. Silva will miss out here, but Kovacic could play.

Switching over to the Tricky Trees, they have four availability concerns, and that includes the likes of Willy Boly who is recovering from unspecified illness.

Elsewhere the trio of Serge Aurier, Wayne Hennessey, and Danilo will all face late fitness tests before being evaluated for potential selection.

Manager Steve Cooper is off to a decent start, aided by the solid play in goal of summer signing and USMNT No. 1 Matt Turner.

